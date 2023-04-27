Priotize modern biotechnology to avert food scarcity, NBMA DG tells Nigerians





By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Director General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba has advised Nigerians to embrace the application of modern biotechnology to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

Ebegba, while speaking in Abuja on Thursday at a media chat stated that food production is currently marred with issues such as social disruption, climate change and youth unwillingness to embrace farming, hence the use of modern biotechnology should be prioritized not just for Nigeria alone but the world at large.

“I want to advise that the application of modern biotechnology should be embraced to produce enough food for the country not just the food that Nigerians alone will eat but food with enough nutrition.

“Currently we may have food but with social disruption in the area of insecurity, climate change and unwillingness of youth to embrace farming and some activities within the country, definitely we are going to have serious challenge in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper