Seplat Energy grows 2023 Q1 Profit before Tax by 3.2% to N39.5bn

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed that its unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2023, recorded a rise in profit before tax by 3.2 per cent to N39.5 billion, from N34.7 billion year-on-year, YoY.

The company also reported that its core annual dividend target has been raised by 20 per cent to US 12 cents; declaring a Q1 dividend payout of US 3 cents per share, adding that it also grew its Q1 revenue by 36.9 per cent to N152 billion from N100.6 billion YoY, driven by higher production volumes; as its gross profit for the period soars to N91.1bn from N48.8bn year-on-year, rising by 69 percent.

Seplat Energy further recorded a strong Q1 cash generation of $139.9 million and capex of $44.7 million; with Balance Sheet strengthened with $459.7 million…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper