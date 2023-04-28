10th NASS Leadership: Work with Adamu’s NWC, Tinubu tells APC govs





•Power brokers opt for Senate President from S-South

•N-West to get Dep Senate President

•Aspirants oppose micro-zoning Senate Presidency to S-South

•Party keeps mum on Speaker, dep Speaker

•S-West, Arewa youths to Tinubu: Don’t reward aspirants who didn’t deliver at polls

•Why N-Central should produce speaker—Aspirants, stakeholders

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & Levinus Nwabughiogu

PRESIDENT-ELECT, Asíwaju Bola Tinubu, has charged governors of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to work closely with the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, and lawmakers on the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Tinubu gave the charge, yesterday, in Abuja, when he met with the governors who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said: “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper