Allegation of missing 48m barrels of crude baseless, unfounded — Malami





*Absolves Justice ministry of involvement in management of assets recoveries

*Says matter subjudiced, directs further enquiries to Finance ministry, A-G

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday described as baseless and unfounded allegations that 48 million barrels of crude oil worth $2.4 billion were missing.

It will be recalled that the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the issue had earlier summoned Malami to appear before it to answer to the issues raised against his office and threatened to arrest him, if he failed to show up.

However, appearing before the committee, chaired by Mark Gbillah, yesterday, Malami, who took his time to educate the committee members on the details of the issues, dismissed the allegations.

He recalled that in 2016, speculations became rife about the missing crude, prompting President Muhammadu Buhari to call for his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper