FG files 9 fresh grounds opposing Nnamdi Kanu’s release





•Supreme Court slates May 11 for a definite hearing

By Anayo Okoli & Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal Government, yesterday, got permission from the Supreme Court to file nine fresh grounds of appeal to oppose the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The apex court granted FG’s request to include the fresh grounds in its amended notice of appeal dated October 28, 2022.

The ruling followed an application moved by a government lawyer, Mr Tijani Gadzali, SAN, who equally sought an adjournment to respond to Kanu’s request to be transferred from the detention facility of the Department of State Services, DSS, to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Gazzali, told the court that he would need time to file a counter-affidavit, to oppose Kanu’s request.

Consequently, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Inyang Okoro adjourned the case till May 11 for a definite hearing.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper