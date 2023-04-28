FG’s suspension of fuel subsidy removal, best option –Labour





The Organised Labour has described the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the removal of fuel subsidy as the “best option”.

Mr Benson Upah, Head of Information, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said this to newsmen while reacting to the recent suspension of the subsidy removal by the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that earlier, the National Economic Council (NEC) had planned for the removal of subsidies on petroleum products.

According to Upah, we are glad that they have begun to see the light and decided to do the right thing.

“Because the path they wanted to toe to the detriment of the ordinary Nigerians would have set the country on fire.

“There would have been an instantaneous reaction. Of course, we would have been glad to coordinate those reactions.

“But happily, they have begun to see the light. Our advice would be that they should take a lesson from the document we gave them on the so-called fuel subsidy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper