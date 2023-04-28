I’ll restore peace, build trust between PSC, NPF — Arase tells CSOs





**Pledge to resolve all knotty issues.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr Solomon Arase (IGP Retired) has assured civil society organizations and stakeholders, that being a former Police Officer would not impede on his sense of Justice, fairness and equity in the performance of his duties.

Noting that he will surely leave his footprints in the sands of time and grow a Police Force that is mentally mobile, Dr. Arase said his appointment as the Chairman of the Commission came at a critical time in ” our national life, when the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force have engaged in seemingly intractable disputations over roles and powers, which regrettably compounded and degenerated into series of litigations”.

“The embarrassing scenario was informed and fuelled by preconceptions, misconceptions and prejudices against each other, founded on mutual distrust and suspicion.”

He continued, “In the raging disconcertment and…





