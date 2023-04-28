



The promising Italian cyclist who shot dead a cat from his bedroom window has been dropped by his Trek-Segafredo team.

Former world under-19 champion Antonio Tiberi said in February he was trying out an air rifle when he shot dead a cat belonging to former head of state in San Marino, Federico Pedini Amati.

Tiberi was fined 4,000 euros and handed a 20-day suspension from Trek-Segafredo.

But the team said Friday that they were disappointed with Tiberi during the suspension period.

“The rider’s actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition. With the rider’s contract now terminated, he is free to sign with another team,” Trek said.

Trek are part of the top tier of world cycling events and have 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen, Italian climber Giulio Ciccone and American all-rounder Quinn Simmons on their team.

The post Italian cyclist dropped from team for killing cat appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper