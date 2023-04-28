Klopp warns Liverpool revival far from complete





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday his side are not yet “out of the woods” as they try to finish a see-saw season by qualifying for the Champions League.

Wednesday’s 2-1 win away to West Ham was Liverpool’s third successive win, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches.

Liverpool continue their quest for a top-four finish at home to Tottenham on Sunday, where a win for Klopp’s men would also derail Spurs’ bid for a place in next season’s Champions League.

But Klopp said the team that were beaten in last season’s European showpiece final by Real Madrid is far from back in a truly consistent groove.

“It is, for me, too early to speak about consistency,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“Winning three games is not for me consistent, it is good but can only be the start of something.”

The German added: “It is about consistency you show in performances even more than results. For the outside world it is the result but for us it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper