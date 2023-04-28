NBA Suns star Durant announces lifetime Nike deal





Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant and Nike announced Friday they have agreed on terms of a lifetime deal, joining legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James with such a contract.

Durant and Nike, whose endorsement deal dates to 2007 when Durant was an NBA rookie, announced the agreement on the Boardroom website.

“A true honor to be in the game for life with Nike,” Durant posted on social media.

The 34-year-old American forward, who was traded from Brooklyn to Phoenix earlier this season, has averaged 29.1 points a game this season and helped the Suns reach the second round of the NBA playoffs. They open a best-of-seven series against Denver on Saturday.

Nike’s partnership with Durant has led to 15 signature shoe releases and another in the works with the apparel maker backing Durant’s grassroots basketball initiatives, including court refurbishment in needy neighborhoods worldwide.

The new deal will continue such works.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper