NiMet predicts 3 days of sunshine, cloudiness from Friday





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather output released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny atmosphere on Friday with patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

According to it, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna states later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the North central region with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kwara and Benue states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inland states of the South and the coastal areas with prospects of morning rain showers over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta and Lagos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper