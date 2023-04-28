Osinbajo unveils book, says Nigeria requires green hydrogen investments





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria, as a nation, needs to consider investments in Green Hydrogen in view of the energy transition.

Osinbajo made the call while unveiling a book titled “Understanding Natural Gas: A Nigerian Perspective” on Thursday in Abuja.

The Vice President urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to take into account investments in green hydrogen for clean energy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book with 12 chapters, has its Author and Co-author as Dr David Ige and Mr Dapo Akinosun (SAN) respectively, and reviewed by Mr Bello Rabiu and Mr Osten Olorunsola.

NAN reports that global demand for green hydrogen, which is an alternative low carbon energy, is anticipated to increase by 700 per cent by 2050.

Osinbajo said already there were a lot of talks about green hydrogen in particular, which required natural gas to produce, adding that its huge investments were being taken advantage of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper