Real Madrid confirm Modric injury, to miss UCL clash with City





Real Madrid have confirmed the injury status of Luka Modric which might see him miss the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City.

The injury could also see Modric miss Madrid’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on the 6th of May at the Estadio de la Cartuga.

The Croatian is reported to have “an injury to the back of his left thigh”, and expected to be out for about two weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his injury but was largely unsure if he will in the Los Blancos midfield.

“Luka Modrić is injured. We don’t know when he will be back, we will see for the Copa del Rey final — we don’t know,” Ancelotti said.

“We’re sad, I hope he will return very soon”.

The 37-year-old this season still has the zeal for the sport in him, playing 2,774 for Madrid this season scoring six and six assists.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper