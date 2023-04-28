Senate moves to give legal backing to 46-year Atomic Energy Commission





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has begun moves to give legal backing to the 46- year old Atomic Energy Commission in line with the realities of global dynamics.

This came during a Public Hearing on two bills yesterday in Abuja organised by Senator Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central led Senate Committee on Science and Technology.

The bills are: the “Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) Act (Repeal and Reenactment) Bill 2022 and Nigerian Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (Establishment) Bill, 2023”.

The NAEC bill was sponsored by Sen.

Emmanuel Orker-jev. PDP-Benue) while the Nigerian Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation Bill was sponsored by Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East.

In her welcome remarks, Ekwunife who noted that the passage of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act (repeal and reenactment) was crucial to the development of the science and technology…





