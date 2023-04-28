Sudan: Nigerians stranded in Egypt’s border over visa protocols — FG





The Federal Government has said that the Nigerians evacuated from war-ravaged Sudan were currently stranded in Egypt’s border, as the authorities were demanding that everyone follow the normal visa protocols.

Recall that the first set of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrived Egypt Thursday evening, meeting an already closed border.

But they were expected to leave early Friday (today) morning and proceed, thereafter, to the airport on their way back home.

However, the Nigerians were among the over 7,000 foreign nationals stuck in Egyptian border, as the country was demanding visas of the foreigners before entry.

A release by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, called on those concerned with passages and movement of persons and services along contiguous borders of Sudan to create a humane condition for about 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, to have unfettered access to their various destinations.

In the statement, signed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper