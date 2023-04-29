Banana Island building collapse: NIWA orders suspension of further reclamation works





By Godfrey Bivbere

The National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA has ordered the immediate suspension of all reclamation work around Banana Island where the building collapse occurred recently.

This is as the Federal Government agency also distanced itself from the issuance of building permit or issuance of Certificate of Occupancy, C-of-O, faulting accusation by the Lagos State government linking it to the building collapse in a recent news publication.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIWA, Goerge Moghalu gave the order when he visited the site of the incident and ordered the immediate suspension of all reclamation activities within the area of the incident in the Island pending the conclusion of the investigation ordered by the Lagos State Government.

A statement signed by NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, noted that a news report “carried a distorted account of what…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper