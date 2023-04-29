CSOs in Nigeria record highest digital security attacks — Report





By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A report by the West Africa Civil Society Institute, WACSI, has revealed that 31 percent of civil society organisations (CSOs) in West Africa experienced a digital security attack in the last 12 months.

The report added that 25 percent of those attacks happened multiple times. From these statistics, Nigeria had the highest percentage of attacks at 10.75 percent, with Ghana following closely behind.

The report entitled: “Digital Insecurity Constitutes a Serious Menace to CSOs in West Africa: New Report Reveals” further disclosed that 45 percent of CSOs were unaware of national laws and regulations on digital security and that CSOs in the region faced a multitude of digital security challenges that threatened their efforts in pursuing their mandates.

WACSI shared this discovery on Wednesday April 19, 2023, during the launch of a recent groundbreaking research report "Landscape Mapping of Civil Society Digital Security in West Africa."





Source: Vanguard Newspaper