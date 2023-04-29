Dilemma at drowning Chelsea as several players yearn to leave





By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

A handful of players at Chelsea have been yearning to leave the club in the summer, just as the latest signings at the club have been proposed with a pay cut.

With the air of defeat and disappointment surrounding Stamford Bridge after conceding one of the worst seasons in the club’s history, several players are expected to find new homes in the summer.

The delay in having an experienced coach at the club might also be another logic to the dilemma.

According to reports from the Athletic, several members of the once-great club are planning to pull out from the Blues project.

Meanwhile, if the player are to evacuate from Chelsea, they must fall under the ’12 months left on their contract’ bracket.

Some of the signings that joined recently are reportedly regretting joining the West Londoners on long-term contracts.

The ones under the category of lasing their salaries are expected to face a 30% wage cut for not accomplishing Champions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper