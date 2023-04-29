Makinde paid over N7bn to retirees in 4 years – Commissioner





Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration in the past four years has paid different tranches of over N7 billion as backlog of gratuity to retirees in the state.

The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Siju Lawal, also disclosed that no fewer than 9, 000 staff members were trained in various disciplines during the first term of Makinde-led administration.

Lawal, featuring on a special Radio programme, the Conversations, said that the era of civil servants working and dying without enjoying their gratuities and pensions were over.

The commissioner said that as at today, Makinde’s administration had paid over N22 billion out of the N55.9 billion backlogs inherited from the previous administration.

He added that pensioners from 2019, when Makinde assumed office till date, have received their gratuities.

The commissioner said that Makinde and his team were firm believers of integrity in governance.

He then called for the cooperation of the citizens for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper