May 29: Buhari on relocating to Niger shows he’s not committed to Nigeria – MBF





The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent remark on relocating to Niger Republic after the May 29 handing-over as an indication that the President was not committed to Nigeria.

The MBF assertion was coming on the heels of the comment of Buhari that he “can’t wait to go home to Daura” and “if they make any noise to disturb me in Daura, I will leave for the Niger Republic.”

The comment, which was made during a Sallah homage to him by FCT residents led by the Minister, Mohammed Bello, has sparked a flurry of reactions from Nigerians.

The President’s comment has been interpreted by many as evidence of the President’s disinterest in the country’s current state of insecurity, economic decline, and widespread corruption.

On its part, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, described as unfortunate President Muhammadu Buhari's recent statement where he said he would retire to Daura after leaving office on May 29 but could cross…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper