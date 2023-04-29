May Day Celebration: Eagle Square remains sacrosanct — FG





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Forty-Eight hours after it revoked the permission granted to the organised labour from using Eagle Square for the 2023 May Day, otherwise known as workers day, the Federal Government has said that the use of the venue is sacrosanct.

Revalidation of the use of Eagle Square Abuja by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the annual May Day parade in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday, May 1 was announced by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, via a statement signed by Olajide Oshundun,

Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Minister urged all invited guests including the President, Vice President, Ministers, diplomatic missions and international partners, to endeavour to be at the venue, which remains sacrosanct.

The assurance came on the heels of media reports that the Federal Government, acting through the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper