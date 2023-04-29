Nigeria is heading the way of Venezuela, Zimbabwe if… — Adebajo





•Tells incoming President current biggest problem

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigeria is obviously, at a precipice especially in terms of the economy. With daunting debt profile, high rates of unemployment, inflation and frightening level of poverty, the country needs an urgent intervention by the incoming government. As bad as the country’s debt profile is, the Minister of Finance has been quoted several times to have said that Nigeria needs to borrow more to get out of its economic woes. Experts like Tilewa Adebajo disagree.

As an economist, Adebajo is of the view that “Nigeria can no longer sustain this debt profile. “ Nigeria’s official debt profile according to him, is “about 100 billion dollars, but if you add other financing that is not on the books, it’s close to 200 billion dollars. “Debt to GDP is not the way forward. In Nigeria, 96% of our revenue goes towards debt service; that is where the problem is and you can no longer continue to finance a deficit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper