Okey Bakassi: My journey to stardom





By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Okechukwu Onyegbule a.k.a Okey Bakassi has reflected on his days of little beginnings, recalling how he weathered the storms to become a force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The popular stand-up comedian cum actor recounted his pitiable story last weekend, while mentoring the youths that gathered for the pre-launch of Stars and Legends reality TV show, in Lagos.

Okey Bakassi, who will later this year mark his three decades journey in the country’s entertainment sector, said he arrived Lagos in the 90s with high hopes and dreams to change his story. But unknown to him, the road to stardom was somewhat rough and full of thorns and thistles. Yet, he didn’t give up his dreams as he converted his challenges into opportunities.

His story: “I arrived Lagos from Port Harcourt in a night bus to commence my NYSC orientation. I had only N750 on me. When I landed in Lagos for the first time, I didn’t know where to go or stay. I asked…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper