Speaker: Adopt Yusuf Gagdi as consensus candidate, North Central Govs, NASS caucus told





By Ezra Ukanwa

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the North Central, National Assembly caucus as well as other party leaders from the region, have been urged to adopt Hon Yusuf Gagdi as their consensus candidate for Speaker.

The North Central APC Progressive Leaders’ Forum made this appeal in a statement signed by its president Hon Moses Onuh on Tuesday.

Onuh said they also met with other groups across the country to discuss the possibility of supporting the North Central to produce the next Speaker.

As critical stakeholders in the region, the group said it had carried out extensive research on all aspirants to put forward the best whose interest is in the people’s welfare.

Onuh said from their findings, Gagdi is well-placed to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila in the 10th National Assembly, adding that other zones have already thrown their weight behind the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy.

He described Gagdi as a highly detribalized Nigerian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper