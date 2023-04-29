Stop attacking our personnel, operational vehicles — FRSC





By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Dauda Ali Biu has strongly condemned the unwarranted attack on its personnel and operational vehicles nationwide.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja on Friday, said the Corps Marshal was reacting to the recent attack on FRSC personnel who were carrying out their lawful duty of rescuing crash victims following a fatal crash that occurred in Bauchi Road street, Jos, Plateau State on Thursday, 27 April, 2023 at 1330HRS.

He condemned strongly, the unjustifiable attack on both FRSC personnel and operational vehicles describing it as unfortunate, uncalled-for, and could have a demoralizing effect on the general morale of the operatives.

According to the statement, the fatal crash involved a diesel-laden tanker that instantly went into flames, killing 13 people, injuring 10 victims and burning down a total of 8 motor vehicles, 6…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper