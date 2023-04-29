Terrorists release 74 kidnap victims after Zamfara families sold farms, food for ramsom





By Ibrahim Hassan, Wuyo

No fewer than 74 kidnapped persons, including women and children, were released by terrorists in Zamfara state on Friday.

Although the authorities had earlier claimed that fewer persons were kidnapped while picking fuel wood in bushes around Wanzamai village in Zamfara state, a report by the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Saturday indicated that 74 persons released by the terrorists.

It also noted that they were in very pitiable conditions, as some appeared just like the skeletal remains of a human beings.

Many among the kidnapped victims were children and women, including those who were pregnant

Their parents and other close relations,shared their sad experiences while their loved ones were in captivity, and prayed that those taken to hospitals for medical attention, would recover quickly.

A parent alleged that ” we have to sell our farms, food crops and even begged for money to gather money and pay ransom .”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper