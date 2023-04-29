Tinubu’s administration will give priority to gender-based issues – Shettima





The Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, says the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led administration will give priority to gender based issues.

Shettima made this known on Saturday in Abuja at the reading session of a book written by a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman.

The title of the book is “Stepping on Toes, My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority”.

Shettima commended the author of the book while expressing the willingness of their administration to be gender-friendly.

He said: “She is an iron lady, I don’t think I have the courage to write such a book. Be that as it may, I am here in solidarity with our sister. We need to show empathy and support for our women.

“There is a popular saying among the people of Ghana that if you educate a man, you have educated an individual, if you educate a woman, you have educated a nation.

“Be rest assured that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper