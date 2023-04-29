Troops nab gunrunners, recover arms, ammunition in Taraba’s Ops Whirl Stroke





By:Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Military fighting against banditry and kidnappers on Friday stormed an arms manufacturing factory in Taraba state, arrested suspected gunrunners and recover a cache of arms and ammunition from the arms merchants.

Major General Musa Danmadami, Director of Defence Media Operations made this known on Saturday.

He said, “On 28 April 2023, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke acting on credible intelligence conducted raid operations to a weapon fabrication factory at Wukari village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“Troops arrested two (2) suspected gunrunners found at the factory and recovered several sophisticated arms and ammunition.

“The arms include two (2) General Purpose Machine Guns, one (1) KPM, four (4) AK 47 rifles, three (3) pistols, one (1) PKT, five (5) 9mm ammunitions, two (2) 7.63 by 54 ammunitions, seven (7) rifle butts and several parts of different rifles.

“All arrested criminals and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper