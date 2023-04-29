UK says nearly 1,900 people airlifted out of Sudan





The UK said Saturday it was readying its final evacuation flight for British citizens from war-torn Sudan, airlifting nearly 1,900 people out during fragile ceasefires.

But some of those fleeing the fighting between warlords in Sudan, now in its third week, said they had been forced by the British government’s rules to leave relatives behind.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) flights began on Tuesday from the Wadi Saeedna airfield north of Khartoum, limited initially to UK passport holders and immediate relatives who have British residency.

But after strong criticism at home, the government late Friday allowed Sudanese doctors working in Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) to join the flights.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell denied the government was abandoning anyone in Sudan, after it was accused by opposition parties of repeating the mistakes of its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I don’t think there’s a single Brit in Khartoum who won’t know about the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper