



10th NASS: Concerned APC Stakeholders endorse Akpabio-Barau ticket

.As N’West Govs reject DSP slot, demand Speakership

.Group makes case for Ndubueze as SP

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Some concerned stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have endorsed the reported zoning of the Senate Presidency to the South South and adoption of Senator Godswill Akpabio as president, insisting that virtually all the states in the South East have at one time or the other produced Senate Presidents irrespective of the duration of their tenures.

The stakeholders also aligned with the decision of a section of the APC National Working Committee NWC to zone the Deputy Senate President slot to the Northwest and specifically for Kano Senator, Jibrin Barau.

Although Barau’s adoption is being opposed by some governors in his zone who are already projecting one of the federal lawmakers for the House Speakership, the stakeholders said a combination of Akpabio and Barau in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper