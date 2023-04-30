2023 Polls: We will create hall of shame for corrupt judges – Labour





—Judiciary on trial—CSOs

—As Agbakoba, Shehu Sani others promise to protect nation,s democratic ethos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The organized labour on Sunday threatened to set up what it called a hall of shame for judges that would compromise their responsibilities in the dispensation of justice because of pecuniary benefits.

This is as the civil society groups have said that the judiciary in the country is on trial and promised to protect the collective democratic aspirations and ethos as a country.

Speaking in a press briefing by the Labour Civil Society Front, LCSF, in Abuja, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero said that the judiciary in the country is seriously down a situation that had led to the mantra “go to court” by corrupt people that stole the mandate of the people in the just concluded election.

Ajaero alleged that the judiciary has set many states and institutions on fire, citing example with Imo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper