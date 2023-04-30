APC NWC invalidates suspension of S’South zonal Vice Chair, Secretary





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has invalidated the purported suspension of its National Vice Chairman, South South, Victor Giadom and the zonal Secretary Ita Udosen by some members of the South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the party.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday night in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The attention of the All Progressives Congress APC has been drawn to media reports regarding a statement credited to some members of the South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the Party purportedly removing Chief Victor Giadom and Chief Ita Udosen from their positions as Chairman and Secretary of the Zonal Executive Committee, respectively.

“The action of the individuals, who are also signatories to the statement issued in the name of South-South Zonal Executive Committee, is without lawful or constitutional authority, therefore a nullity,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper