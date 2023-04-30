Drug suspect caught at Lagos airport not advertising practitioner – ARCON





By Biodun Busari

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has said one Arabiyi Ahmed Olaseinde caught by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with 14.4 grams of cocaine is not an advertising practitioner.

ARCON made this known in a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo on Saturday.

The country’s advertising regulatory body said the suspect’s name could not be traced to any advertising company or to the profession.

The statement read, “The attention of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON has been drawn to a story published by some news platforms, alleging that a member of the advertising profession was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, for attempting to export 14.4 grams of cocaine concealed in lace and Ankara fabrics to Saudi Arabia.

“We wish to state that the said Aribiyi Ahmed Olaseinde is not an advertising practitioner as claimed, and that no such name is on our record…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper