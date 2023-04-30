Electricity: Kaduna DisCo confirms disconnection from national grid





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, has confirmed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has disconnected major feeders that supply electricity to its franchise areas.

TCN had last week disclosed that it has disconnected the Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company and Aba Power Limited Electric, APLE, for failing to adhere to rules governing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, and for failing to meet up with their financial obligations.

TCN said the three companies failed to produce their Bank Guarantees when it was demanded for by the Market Operator, an arm of the TCN.

TCN stated “Recently the Market Operator suspended APLE Electric Limited, Kano and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Companies for breach of the Market Rules, which governs and sanitizes the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“Due diligence was observed by the Market Operator before issuing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper