



By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Five children were among 16 victims killed in a road accident after two vehicles collided at Ode-Omu along Gbongan-Osogbo road on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the incident involved a Lexus car coming from the Gbongan axis and a commercial bus heading towards Gbongan from Osogbo.

Eyewitnesses said the two vehicles collided and the bus veered off the road somersaulting before it caught fire.

Five children, 11 others burnt to death in Osun road accident





Source: Vanguard Newspaper