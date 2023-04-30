I honoured all agreements entered into with coalition parties of 2019 – Makinde





By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State, has declared that he had fulfilled all agreements he entered into with the coalescing political parties that aided his election in 2019.

The governor said that a lot of those who accused him of breaching the agreement reached with the parties who went into a coalition with him in 2019 did not have their facts correct.

The governor, who gave the revelation yesterday, while addressing a gathering of family, and political associates of former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Micheal Adeniyi Koleosho, who celebrated his 85th birthday, at his residence in Bolajoko Estate, General Gas Area, Akobo, Ibadan, said that he had fulfilled all agreements he entered into leading to the 2019 election.

He said that a lot of people who wanted to make the 2019 coalition agreement an issue in the buildup to the 2023 election had no knowledge of the issues, adding that in the end, the will of God…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper