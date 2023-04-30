NDDC can boost Nigeria’s non-oil economy if they get PPP right, says Kilangi





Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Miundo Misingi Hub, an infrastructure Hub based in Nairobi has applauded the NDDC management for putting together a summit to discuss how to deploy infrastructure assets and services with the private sector.

According to Johnson, the summit came at a time when many countries are struggling to meet the ever-expanding infrastructure financing requirements, exacerbated by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson said that time is ripe for the region to leverage private sector resources and innovation to develop qualified, affordable and sustainable infrastructure for the citizens. He however notes that this will not be possible if the region does not build an ecosystem that allows such private-sector solutions to thrive. He insists that there is an urgent need for the region to enhance the PPP framework so as to instil confidence in the private sector.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper