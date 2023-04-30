PDP, LP lost presidential election woefully, rigging claim fraudulent – FG





The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused the two main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of being fraudulent over their claims that the 2023 presidential election was marred by rigging.

He urged the opposition to stop their endless griping over the 2023 presidential election which they lost woefully.

In a statement he issued on Sunday, Lai Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari’s analysis of the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

He said the opposition lost the election because of their overconfidence and complacency.

He said the President deserves nothing but accolades for delivering undoubtedly the best election in Nigeria’s history, adding that ”the tempestuous but predictable reaction to the President’s comments by the opposition has shown them for what they are: shameless sore losers”.

”President Muhammadu Buhari lived up to his billing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper