Tinubu battles intrigue as Masari, El-Rufai, Bagudu jostle for SGF slot





•President-elect set to pull off a joker

By Jide Ajani, General Editor

This expose on the powers and influence of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF will show that the office is very powerful, and President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu must get it right by appointing an unblemished individual and one that can be trusted.

In the opaque world of Nigeria’s politics, the undercurrents in the ensuing contestation for the job are already setting a tone for the type of power play that may herald the Tinubu administration.

Yet, as the president-elect grapples with the contemporary realities of the larger Nigerian space – different from tiny Lagos – there are indications that he will make a choice that will serve the ethos of decency, service and clear-headedness.

This report presents the powers of the OSGF as well as the chances of the major contenders in the unfolding power play.

In a 2011 document detailing the responsibilities of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper