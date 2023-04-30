Why I facilitated road, hospitals in Oro – Lai Mohammed 





The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he attracted developmental projects to his home town, Oro, because of his strong bond to the community and a common notion shared by the community members.

According to the minister, an average Oro man cannot consider himself successful until he has constructed a personal building in the town and contributed to the town’s development.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with newsmen at the 2023 Oro Day Celebrations, held in the town, near Ilorin, in Kwara, and witnessed by prominent sons and daughters of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the major events of the celebration was the commissioning of a 80-bed Mother and Child Hospital, facilitated by the minister.

The hospital was built and equipped with state of the arts facilities by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Mohammed recalled that he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper