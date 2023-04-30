Why our exam started late on Friday – JAMB registrar





.Says results will now be released after the exam

By Adesina Wahab

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has given the reason the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, started late across the country on Friday.

Addressing reporters after going around some examination centres in Lagos at the weekend, he said the delay was caused by human error which was quickly addressed.

This is just as 20 exam centres are to be sanctioned by the Board for the untidy manner they handled the conduct of the exam which started some days ago.

“The first set of candidates slated for 6.30 am on Friday did not start writing their papers until about 9 am because of some human errors that occurred at the ICT department and we quickly rose to the occasion and remedied it. So, at about 9 am on Friday, 204 centres out of the 317 that were to conduct the 6.30 am exam, were fully connected and others followed suit. We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper