Why we can’t arrest, prosecute Tinubu, says NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has filed a preliminary objection to a suit instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a chieftain of the opposition party, Senator Dino Melaye, seeking an order of mandamus to compel the anti-narcotics agency to arrest and prosecute the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over alleged forfeiture of some funds in his bank accounts over two decades ago in the United States.

In its notice of preliminary objection signed and filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday by its Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Nbona Sunday, NDLEA submitted that the application by the PDP, which is the 1st applicant, with Melaye as 2nd, is incompetent, adding that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain it and, as such, should be struck out.

Listing its grounds for the objection, the NDLEA said both PDP and Dino Melaye “do not have a locus standi, they do not possess…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper