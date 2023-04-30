Why we demolished 13 buildings at Ajao estate – Lagos govt





Lagos State Government has said the demolition of 13 residential buildings at Rockview Street, Ajao Estate, occurred because they were illegally constructed along fuel pipelines.

The houses which were close to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport did not have planning permits before they were built.

This was revealed by General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, during a press briefing on Friday.

According to Oki, the buildings did not have the required approvals and were cited around Airport restricted areas while some are cited on aviation fuel pipelines.

Oki, who described the situation as a disaster waiting to happen, expressed fear of a possible fire outbreak from the pipeline in future which he said could result in loss of lives and properties.

He said the builders also lacked the necessary documents as approvals for construction in that area.

According to the LASBCA boss, the buildings were illegally constructed out of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper