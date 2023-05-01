10th Senate: Akpabio informs Buhari of intent to be Senate President





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and senator-elect for the Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intent to become the President of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio who was the governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, disclosed this after meeting with the President at his official residence inside the President Villa, Abuja, Sunday evening.

He said as President of the Senate, there would be a good working relationship between the legislature and the executive, assuring that he will he work closely with incoming Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidency to empower Nigerians, particularly the youth.

He explained that besides visiting to inform the President of his intent to lead the next Senate, he also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to him for giving him the opportunity to serve as Minister in his administration, adding that he presented his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper