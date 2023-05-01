2023 UTME: JAMB reschedules candidates who missed exams to Saturday





*To release results of candidates who have written tomorrow

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB,said it would rescheduled candidates who failed to write the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination,UTME.

The board,in a statement on Monday morning, announced that all candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

“Candidates under these categories are principally those (i) who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination (ii) those who could not be biometrically verified, and (iii) those with mismatched data,”JAMB said in the statement, released by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

Recall that JAMB had scheduled the conduct of the 2023 UTME to start on Tuesday, April 25,2023 and end on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

“It is equally noteworthy that the Board had informed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper