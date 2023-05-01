2face bigger than Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy – Ossai





The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Success has said that Nigeria Singer 2face Idibia is still bigger than Nigeria singers Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Ossai on his social media pages said It’s so unfortunate seeing some fans comparing 2face to Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

He noted that unlike 2face (2baba), Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy songs are majorly about the backside and frontside of women and not about reality, peace, and unity.

“The fact is that none of these artists has songs that are inspirational to our generation.

“To date, 2face is still inspiring people with his ever-green songs.

“Though Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are gaining more recognition at the moment their recognition can’t be compared to the numbers of people affected by 2face through his music.

“When last did you listen to songs from Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy about peace and unity, about showing love to your brothers and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper