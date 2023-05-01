DMO defends $13bn indebtedness to World Bank





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Debt Management Office, DMO, has saidthat Nigeria’s $13.46 billion World Bank loan is a plus because the loans which came from the international Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) were concessional, with low charges and for very long tenors.

DMO made these explanations in a statement following media reports on Nigeria’s debt to the World Bank.

It said that while figures presented by the report were correct, it was a positive development for the country contrary to the narratives of the media reports.

DMO said: “Following media reports on Nigeria’s debt to the World Bank, the Debt Management Office (DMO) wishes to clarify to the general public that loans from the World Bank come from the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (BRD).

“According to the media reports, Nigeria’s indebtedness to IDA…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper