Don’t take to crime because of man-made economic hardships, Igbo leader tells youths 





By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The spiritual leader of Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has charged Nigerian youths not to take to crime because of the present economic hardships which he described as man-made.

He noted that the unfortunate economic stagnation currently befalling Nigerians, arising from corruption and bad leadership had equally taken place in other developed countries of the world before they stabilized and became great nations.

Ezeonwuka who has a chieftaincy title of Ogilisi Igbo counselled the aggrieved Nigerian youths to be hopeful, rather than taking to crime as according to him, what they are presently suffering from those he identified as criminalized politicians must surely come to pass in future.

In a press statement he issued to newsmen yesterday, via his Twitter handle, Ezeonwuka declared: “The difficulties we are witnessing today in Nigeria have to do with the cycle of life on earth which happens to individuals, families, towns, countries and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper