 FG, Atiku, Obi trade words over Tinubu’s victory





•FG, APC murdered sleep by rigging polls — LP

By John Alechenu & Emmanuel Elebeke

THE Federal Government and the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, were once again at one another’s jugular over the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll, yesterday.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, fired the first salvo when it urged Atiku, Obi and other candidates to drop their petitions at the tribunal because they deserved to lose the election won the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Countering, the LP declared that the APC-led Federal Government “murdered sleep” by allegedly rigging the 2023 general elections.

Also, the PDP insisted that Atiku won the presidential balloting and alleged that the Federal Government was plotting to blackmail the President Election Petition Tribunal to rule in favour of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper