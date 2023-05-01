Gridlock: Lagos approves e-call up system for Lekki Port





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has approved the deployment of an e-Call up system for the Deep Seaport, in Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone of the state.

The measure, it was gathered is aimed at averting attendant severe gridlock often caused by articulated trucks accessing the port corridor.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated these at a Stakeholder’s Meeting at the weekend, which had in attendance top government functionaries from the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Messrs. Call up technologies.

Explaining the state government’s plan, based on the urgent need to implement a sustainable, effective and technology driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe corridor, Oladeinde, added that the application of e-call up system would help synchronize movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper